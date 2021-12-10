McCormick & Company, Incorporated Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 40,929 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,932% compared to the typical volume of 582 call options.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. 62,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

