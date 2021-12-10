Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $342.68 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $342.68 million and $13.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08256683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.09 or 1.00140744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,158,936 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

