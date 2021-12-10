Mdex Price Down 37.1% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $360.41 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00056683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.65 or 0.08411203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.46 or 0.99526641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,774,089 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

