MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 51.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $14,174.00 and $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

