Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MED opened at $200.23 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.46 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.41. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

