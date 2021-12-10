MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

