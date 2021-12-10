Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $644.17

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.17 ($8.54) and traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.81). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 738.40 ($9.79), with a volume of 2,080,102 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.61) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.95) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 631 ($8.37).

Get Meggitt alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 742.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 644.17.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.83), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($520,635.78).

About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.