Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.96 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce sales of $222.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.13 million to $227.50 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $210.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MRCY opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.