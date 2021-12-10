Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

