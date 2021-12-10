Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $570,892.92 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total value of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,125. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $329.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.72.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

