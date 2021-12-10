Metaverse ETP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $540,931.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $540,931.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002239 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,420,136 coins and its circulating supply is 79,420,038 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

