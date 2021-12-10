Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $31,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,582.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,480.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,461.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.