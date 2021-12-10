M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON MNG opened at GBX 195.05 ($2.59) on Friday. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 173.69 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

