M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

MGPUF opened at $2.56 on Friday. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

