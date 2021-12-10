MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,340.32

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $482,340.32 and approximately $37.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00084995 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,010,321 coins and its circulating supply is 160,708,393 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

