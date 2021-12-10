Michael J. Grubb Sells 500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TOL stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

