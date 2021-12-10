Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 9.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $333.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

