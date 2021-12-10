Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 257,313 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $333.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

