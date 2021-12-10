MILC Platform (MLT) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $29.65 million and $2.69 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.09 or 0.08424598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,527.52 or 0.99746673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002768 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

