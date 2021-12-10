Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,469 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BBEU opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.