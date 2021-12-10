Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 810.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. Aegis decreased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140 over the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

