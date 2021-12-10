Millennium Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of comScore worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.14. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

