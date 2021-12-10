Millennium Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $488.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

