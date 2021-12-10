Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,008,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

