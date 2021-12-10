Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,106 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth $2,634,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

NCBS stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.16 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $930.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

