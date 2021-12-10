Millennium Management LLC Sells 16,831 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Hackett Group worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 122.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HCKT opened at $20.88 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $622.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

