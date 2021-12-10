Millennium Management LLC Sells 34,106 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,106 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

