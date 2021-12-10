Millennium Management LLC Sells 579,097 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 579,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Molecular Templates worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 151.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 38.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

