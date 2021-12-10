Millennium Management LLC Sells 892,114 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 892,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

