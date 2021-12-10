Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,749 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of RGC Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

