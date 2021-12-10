Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 74,947 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFFP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.08.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

