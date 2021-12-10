MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Cap of $72.14 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.68 or 0.00013912 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $72.14 million and $181,575.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00284725 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,799,258 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

