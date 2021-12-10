MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $6.68 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $72.14 million and approximately $181,575.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.68 or 0.00013912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00284725 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,799,258 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

