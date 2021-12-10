Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,079,733 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.