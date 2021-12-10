Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.64. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

