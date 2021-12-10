Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,951 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

