Mint Club (MINT) Trading Down 37.9% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Mint Club has a market cap of $30.06 million and $2.18 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

