Mirrored Apple Price Hits $178.42 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $178.42 or 0.00370910 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $19.50 million and $96,990.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.69 or 0.08217222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.46 or 1.00085257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 109,300 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

