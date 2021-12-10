Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $627.84 or 0.01311100 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $14.07 million and $22,607.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.72 or 0.08256401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.15 or 1.00092753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,411 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.