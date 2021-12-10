Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Reaches $13.27 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $30,666.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $54.22 or 0.00113114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.35 or 0.08275013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,837.44 or 0.99803542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 244,764 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

