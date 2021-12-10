Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $14.25. 3,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

