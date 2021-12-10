MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $816.47

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.47 ($10.83) and traded as low as GBX 722 ($9.57). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 724 ($9.60), with a volume of 7,162 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLE. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.07) to GBX 900 ($11.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 768.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 816.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £422.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,572.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,344.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

