Modern Investment Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $764,033.73 and approximately $81.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00043342 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,179,317 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

