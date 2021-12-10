Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $179.28 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.91.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

