MonaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.65 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003018 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $95.65 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

