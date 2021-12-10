Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,139,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

