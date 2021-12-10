Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXBF remained flat at $$7.66 during midday trading on Friday.

Monex Group Company Profile

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

