Moonriver Trading 29.3% Lower This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $458.50 million and approximately $24.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $182.64 or 0.00377633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.98 or 0.08239442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00080990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.20 or 1.00013370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,184,656 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,380 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

