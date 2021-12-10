MoonSwap Hits One Day Volume of $169,996.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $169,996.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00319345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

