MoonTrust Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $2,349.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

